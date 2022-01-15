Bigg Boss 15: Fans Happy as Salman Khan Bashes Tejasswi Prakash

For a really long time the Bigg Boss 15 fans have had this complaint that the channel is biased towards Tejasswi Prakash, but this time their complaints will probably be heard.

Salman Khan loses his cool at Tejasswi Prakash in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He warns her about the comments she's been making and the allegations she's leveled at others, particularly the channel. Salman Khan also referred to her as a liar.

Earlier Tejasswi accused Colors TV of being biased towards Shamita Shetty saying that they send in her relatives inside the house to support her. She said that her boyfriend, brother, best friend, everyone was sent to BB15 for her.

Salman Khan tells Tejasswi Prakash in the teaser that she has been cursing this channel, implying that she is disloyal. "Jis thaali mein khaya ja raha hai, us mein koi chhed karta hai?" he exclaimed. He told her to put the sympathy card away. Tejasswi became enraged and stated that she does not want anyone's pity. "Shut up, Tejasswi," Salman Khan said, asking her to stop talking. Salman Khan didn't stop there, telling Tejasswi that she had no regard for her own boyfriend, Karan Kundrra.

Fans on Twitter have been rather happy about this and said that finally, the show is bashing their channel favorite, otherwise, till now they let her do whatever she wants.