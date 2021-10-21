Bigg Boss 15: Fans Demand Eviction Of Simba Nagpal

Avid viewers of Bigg Boss 15 are angry with how things are going and have said that the evictions until now were not fair. Recently the elimination of Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht in the sudden mid-week eviction brought a shock for everyone. The audience demanded that they be brought back as there are other contestants in the house who have done nothing.

The housemates were asked to take two names of those who haven’t done anything since Bigg Boss 15 started and everyone took Vidhi and Donal’s names. This resulted in their eviction from the house. Fans were left furious. Many said that the housemates should have taken Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal’s names.

In an interview after eviction, even Donal said that Simba literally did nothing in the house and has been sleeping all the time. His name should have come up when Bigg Boss asked about the one who did nothing, at least I performed my 100% in the tasks.

Many fans agreed to Donal’s points and said that Simba has no interest in the game. He is literally sleeping all day. He should have been eliminated or if not do it in the coming Weekend ka Vaar.