Bigg Boss 15 Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin

Fans of the show, Bigg Boss 15 are not happy with how Tejasswi Prakash has been behaving. Many have said that she is acting like the queen of the house. She thinks she is the top player while others are not that important.

The way she spoke with Salman Khan in the last Weekend ka Vaar episode has also irked everyone. It was not well received by the fans. She tried using a cute tone with him but that did not work well as even he got mad and scolded her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin Enter As Wild Card Contestants, But There’s A Twist

Many of the Bigg Boss viewers have said that she is playing dirty games and is trying to fuel fights between contestants to benefit herself.

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Miesha Iyer had a verbal spat when the former reminded the latter that she should provide her fuel slots because Miesha had become a captaincy contender due to her. Fans slammed Tejasswi as a "selfish naagin" for her filthy game on the show, and dubbed her a "selfish naagin."