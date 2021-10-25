Bigg Boss 15: Fans Call The Show Unfair For Not Eliminating Karan Kundrra

Looks like the drama in Bigg Boss 15 and also the drama among fans keeps increasing. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan scolded Karan Kundra for assaulting Pratik Segajpal earlier this week. While Salman grilled Karan about his behavior outside of the show, the actor broke down and apologized to Pratik.

In an earlier episode, we saw that Karan slammed Pratik to the floor. He hit him to the ground. Pratik was trying to snatch the papers from Kundrra’s hand. So Kundrra choke slammed him to the ground. He was only slightly scolded for this and that too in a very subtle manner.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Winner's Prize Money Slashed, Deets Inside

Fans were sure, not happy with this. It is not what happened in the previous seasons. When Zeeshan Khan pushed a fellow contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, he was punished and immediately thrown out of the house. Bigg Boss viewers gave the names of contestants like Kushal Tandon, Zeeshan Khan, Puneet Issar, and Aijaz Khan, a few names of those who were eliminated for something less violent than what Karan did.

Twitter was filled with fans asking the makers to eliminate Karan Kundrra. When people were eliminated for less violent actions, then why Kundrra should be treated differently. “Why don’t you just declare him the winner,” said fans. This show is so scripted, said another Bigg Boss fan on Twitter.