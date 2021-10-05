Bigg Boss 15 Fans Dub Pratik Sehajpal-Miesha Iyer Fight Scripted

It has been just one day in the Bigg Boss 15 house and the contestants have already started fighting with each other. Forget the Day one fight, the contestants fought on the premiere night as soon as they entered the house.

Now the latest fight happened between Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer. It has only been two days and fans have already dubbed the show as scripted and pre-planned. They feel that the fights in the house are only to stir up drama and get the viewers excited.

Only former Bigg Boss OTT competitors Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat are allowed to use the Bigg Boss house, and they get to pick who has access to which areas. The remaining ones are to remain in the garden area, which is now a jungle. But Pratik must have taken this is a bit too far as he didn’t allow Miesha to use the washroom.

Miesha wanted to use the bathroom to wear slacks under her short dress but as Pratik didn’t allow her to do so; she went near the luggage area and changed. She later informed him about it. They later got into a fight and the remaining contestants sided with either Miesha or Pratik.

Shamita Shetty, Karan, and Jay tried sorting things out and asked the two to clarify everything. Whatever happened did not convince fans as they called it scripted. Many viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter and said that this was all makers’ doing. It looked “fake” and something was being done for ratings.

again pre planned fake fight between maisha & Pratik..plz stop showing this type of fake fight.they made BB boring.We want new contestant more #BiggBoss15 #ColorsTV — Rubyat Afrin Risha 🇧🇩🇧🇩💞💞💞💞💞💫💫💫 (@AfrinRishaaaaaa) October 4, 2021

Poking others is not the game.. 😒 Then fake fights, fake footage .. Whatever Pratik doing now seems soo fake #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/6MCIqorla1 — Tweets (@BBdecodeTweets) October 5, 2021