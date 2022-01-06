Bigg Boss 15: Fans Call Out Tejasswi Prakash For Her Attitude Towards Karan Kundrra

The on and off relationship between TejRan on Bigg Boss 15 is starting to annoy the fans now. They are tired especially with the way Tejasswi treats Karan and have said that she wants him to support her blindly even when she is wrong.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan tried his hardest to get Tejasswi to inform her about Rakhi Sawant's game plan. Karan stepped away from Tejasswi several times as he attempted to communicate with her. Rakhi warned Karan that if Tejasswi qualifies in the top 5, he might not have a chance to win the show against her if he too manages to reach the finale.

She advised him to remain a safe distance from Tejasswi so they could focus on the finale. Karan listened intently to Rakhi's game plan and then went straight to Tejasswi to explain everything that had happened.

Although Tejasswi didn’t understand what Karan was trying to say and started shouting at him. He tried explaining several times but she refused to get his point of view.

When Karan tried to tell the same issue to Rashami Desai, Tejasswi yelled from afar, asking that they not talk about it in silence. Karan became enraged once more and assured her that he was not sharing any secrets with Rashami. He even mentioned it out loud and urged Rashami to inform Tejasswi about their conversation. Tejasswi, on the other hand, was not ready to listen. Karan became angry and told her that she needed to figure out who was on her side and who is not.

Fans are not impressed with the way Tejasswi keeps treating Karan and never listens to him. She constantly taunts him and fights with him.

Everyone knows that it was NB's fault in the fight between Karan and NB , but still TP did not say anything to NB and was going and questioning Karna.

How can any girl go against her boyfriend without even his fault?

