Bigg Boss 15 Family Episode: Contestants Get Emotional

It is a family week in Bigg Boss 15 that means lots of emotional scenes and tears. In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15,' host Salman Khan will enter the house and provide inmates with the opportunity to communicate with their families through video calls. But, as he points out, nothing is simple here, and there is a catch.

This opportunity comes for the non-VIP contestants of the house. Salman says that you can talk to your family member but in return, you will have to give up the price money that means even if that contestant wins BB15, they will go home empty-handed. But if they decline the offer to video call their family, they can play and will also get the cash prize in case they win.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Rajiv Adatia, everybody gets emotional and gets into thinking. Tears start falling as they are unable to decide.

In the coming episode, we are going to see lots of emotional drama and tough choices being thrown at the contestants by Bigg Boss. A choice between family and prize money really is a tough one. We should see what they decide in the end.