Bigg Boss 15 Extended Till February End?

Bigg Boss 15 has been doing fine in terms of ratings, but it hasn’t been that good. Things are expected to change even more with Umar Riaz’s eviction and fans expressing their anger over it. Amidst all this, news of the further extension of the show has come.

Salman Khan recently informed the Bigg Boss 15 housemates that the program has been extended for another two weeks. It was said that the show will be extended till mid-January, with the finale planned for January 16. Bigg Boss 15 may be prolonged even further, according to reports, and is currently set to end in February last week.

For now, even the audience is confused as to what the makers have planned. There was no elimination in last Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers conduct voting but do not eliminate anyone. Recently we even had a wild card reentry with Raji Adatia. It has left everyone in confusion.

Initially, the TRP for Bigg Boss 15 was fairly low, but now it is picking up pace. Now if the rumors are to be believed, the show will be extended till February end. It is to be seen what happens in the future episodes and what the makers do to make the finale more exciting.