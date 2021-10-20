Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Wild Card Entry in Coming Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15's recent episode was loaded with drama. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were removed in a shocking mid-week double elimination. They were voted out of the house by the other inmates. Many people thought it was an unfair elimination because the audience, not the participants, should choose.

Post their elimination, many started speculating that either Donal or Vidhi will be entering as the wild card contestant later on. But nothing has been confirmed yet. With their interviews and all the buzz from the insiders, we can say that both of these contestants were sent back home and have no chances of entering Bigg Boss 15 once again.

On the other hand, another news regarding a wild card entry has come forward. As per the inside sources, the wild card contestant could enter this weekend ka vaar. The name of the celebrity was not revealed.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Opening Voting Trend For Week 3

Many were suggesting Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar’s name and even said that she was being paid a huge amount for it. But in her latest Instagram post, she denied all the rumors.

It is going to be an interesting Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15. Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Miesha Iyer are nominated this week for elimination.