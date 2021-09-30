Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive Sneak Peek into Tejasswi, Akasa Singh’s Sizzling Performance

Now that Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away, the audience is excited to see the contestants enter the house and what song will they be performing on.

Season 15 of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 2nd. Salman Khan has returned to host the controversial reality program. This year's participants include Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh, and Afsana Khan. However, according to recent reports, Afsana has quit owing to mental health concerns.

Also Read: Don 2 Actor Sahil Shroff and Splitsvilla Fame Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15

As we know, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and first runner-up Nishant Bhat from Bigg Boss OTT will also be joining others in BB15.

Like every season, all the contestants will enter in their way with a dazzling performance. A new promo released by the channel gives us a sneak peek into two of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ entries and performances. In the first promo, you can see Tejaswi Prakash dancing to the song, ‘Paani-Paani’ Another one shows Akasa Singh grooving to the ‘Naagin’ song.

Other promos have not been revealed yet. But it will come out soon as the show starts in 2 days. Check the two promos here: