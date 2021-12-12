Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: No Elimination This Week

There were a lot of talks about Bigg Boss 15 this week and the audience was busy trying to guess who will get eliminated this week. But now the exclusive news from insiders is suggesting something else. As per the news, we might not have any elimination this Weekend ka Vaar as well.

Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejaswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Umar Riaz were nominated this week for elimination.

One thing that surprised everyone was that the VIP members were not nominated. They were safe from elimination. The contestants who have been there in Bigg Boss house since the beginning were left in shock because of that.

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh entered the house as wild card contestants. All of them were safe from nomination and that too at this crucial point in the competition. Moreover, as we saw in the recent episode, Bigg Boss had announced the Ticket to finale task and let only the VIPs take part in it as a result of which Rakhi became the first contestant in the finale.

Don’t know what the makers have planned but for now, it looks like they are trying everything to get good TRP. If the show is going to end soon, then there are too many contestants in Bigg Boss 15 now, so can expect double elimination soon.