Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: No Elimination This Week

It was confirmed earlier that this week that is Week 2 on Bigg Boss 15, we will witness no elimination. There will be no eviction this week. Although nominations and voting took place, in the end, no one was eliminated. BB15 viewers are now speculating the reason behind it.

Week 1 ended with Sahil Shroff’s elimination and he became the first one out of the house. Now, this week we had 6 Junglewasis in the nominations. They were Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht.

Among these many suggested Akasa’s name and said that her chances of getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house are high.

Many even took Ieshaan’s name and said that the romance track between these two did not help the game. It slowed Ieshaan further. It got boring after some time and both Ieshaan and Miesha needed to end it.

Now that there is no elimination this week, Bigg Boss fans have speculated that the reason behind this is the least votes for BB favorite. Maybe Ieshaan who is providing love-track content in the house got the fewest votes and was going to get eliminated, so this is all to save him. As per the voting trends, Akasa was running behind, so her elimination this week was possible.

Let us see how the makers have planned it out. We will know for sure if there was no elimination or not, in the Bigg Boss 15 coming Weekend ka Vaar episode.