Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Miesha Iyer Eliminated

Another weekend has arrived for Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is all set to grill the contestants on how they performed in the week.

While a few contestants would get praised, few of them would be reprimanded.

And last but not least, another round of elimination would take place.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Miesha lyer is all set to get evicted from the house. Miesha elimination is likely to be telecast in Sunday episode.

Reports are doing the rounds that there will be double elimination this weekend. Who will be the other contestant to face eviction is yet to be seen.