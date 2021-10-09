Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: First Contestant To Get Eliminated From The Show

Now that Week 1 on Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to an end, we will have the very first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Based on audience votes, one player will say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house. Now the first contestant to get eliminated will be Sahil Shroff.

Yes in exclusive news from the insiders, it was revealed that Sahil’s journey on Bigg Boss 15 will come to an end and he will become the first contestant to get evicted. It has only been a week, but most contestants managed to get into the limelight and grab the audience’s attention. On the other hand, we didn’t get to see much of Sahil Shroff on the show.

This week’s nominated contestants included all the Junglewasis. Miesha Iyer, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afshana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff and Akasa Singh were nominated after Bigg Boss punished them.

As we told you earlier, the first week on Bigg Boss 15 could bring the elimination for either Sahil Shroff or Simba Nagpal. Now it has been confirmed that it will be Sahil Shroff. Catch the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see what happens.