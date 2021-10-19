Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive: Donal and Vidhi Pandya Elimination, FAKE

As we saw in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht were eliminated from the house. They both were evicted in the shocking double elimination. It all happened after Bigg Boss asked the contestants to take two names of those who have not contributed anything to the show.

Contestants starting taking names, Donal and Vidhi got the most number of votes. In the end, these two were eliminated from BB15. The housemates were left in shock and the audience was furious. They demanded the re-entry of these two ladies. ‘BRING BACK DONAL’ and ‘BRING BACK VIDHI’ started trending on Twitter.

Now many have pointed out something. This is something similar to what happened back in Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were also removed this way and they came back later on in the show. If the pattern here is to be believed, then Donal and Vidhi could also make a comeback.

Inside buzz says that if not two of them, at least one will be coming back to Bigg Boss 15. When that happens, it is going to be a war in the house as the person will be back for revenge from all who took her name. The audience is waiting for Donal and Vidhi to be back on BB15. It is going to be interesting how the other contestants react.