Bigg Boss 15: Evicted Contestant Umar Riaz Upset Geeta Kapur's Remarks

There was a lot said about Umar Riaz and his profession in Bigg Boss 15 house. His profession as a doctor was questioned many times in the show. Even celebrities who came on Weekend ka Vaar slammed Umar for being aggressive sometimes, but what is concerning is that no one else was said anything. Why bring up Umar’s profession while judging his performance in the show.

Rahul Mahajan, Geeta Kapur, Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, and other celebrities came as guests on the show. Choreographer Geeta made some controversial remarks while talking about Umar. She said that Umar sometimes loses his cool and is aggressive by nature. She even said that in case of a medical emergency or medical need, she will not go to Umar.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Rooting For Tejasswi Prakash’s Win

Umar was extremely angry and hurt as people commenting on his profession was really wrong. Geeta saying something so harsh was not right. Geet is yet to apologize for all that she said and fans are still very upset about it. Many have demanded an apology from her, but no news of it as of yet.

While inside Bigg Boss house, Umar was many times taunted about his profession, he said that such comments should be made about the actors too then. If you are saying no patients will come to me for treatment due to my aggressive nature, then you should say that no other actor will want to work with you, with someone who is aggressive. Actors should be bashed on their profession as well.