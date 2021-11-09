Bigg Boss 15 Eliminated Miesha Iyer Announces Top Three Finalists

Fans of Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal were heartbroken after the duo was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Weekend Ka Vaar last week. The couple's PDA has gotten them a lot of attention, and many are rooting for them.

Salman Khan, on the November 7 episode of Bigg Boss 15, scolded Ieshaan and stated that the show is not based on romance. He said that I warned you to not focus on romance too much and instead keep your eyes on the game. It doomed you, added the actor.

Post elimination both Miesha and Ieshaan were seen talking about their experience in BB15 and what they will do from here.

Miesha even took a few names of the contestants she feels have the potential to go forward in the show and even win. Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal are the top contenders she said. They have the potential to win.