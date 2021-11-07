Bigg Boss 15: Double Elimination This Week, Confirmed

Fans might be happy to know that this week it will be double elimination on Bigg Boss 15 and not just that, the two contestants getting evicted are someone who has irritated the audience enough. Their romance did nothing to save them nor did it seem real.

Yes, we are talking about Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal who fell in love literally on Day 2. Ever since their romance track started on Bigg Boss, fans have been annoyed and demanded the elimination of at least one of them.

Now that the news has been out and Miesha and Ieshaan are going to say goodbye to BB15 house, fans are celebrating it. For the first time, they have called it a fair elimination.