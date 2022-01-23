Bigg Boss 15: Double Elimination This Week?

We are getting closer to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. With this, there are a lot of speculations regarding the winner and who will get eliminated along the way. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are present in the house and among them, three are nominated.

Abhijit, Devoleena and Rashami are nominated this week and one of them will get eliminated. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is getting eliminated in Weekend Ka Vaar, suggested the inside news. But it is also being said that there will be one more contestant to get out of the house.

You can consider this as another elimination as his work is now done so he will go out of the house. It is none other than Rajiv Adatia. Yes, you read that right. He re-entered BB15 but now it is time for him to go home. The audience is left in confusion as to why the makers brought him here in the first place.

We cannot say what will happen in the coming episodes, but for now, the inside news suggests that these two contestants are going to be shown the exit door.