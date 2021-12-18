Bigg Boss 15: Double Elimination This Week?

As per the latest news regarding Bigg Boss 15, it is being said that Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh will be eliminated in the coming episode.

Rajiv Adatia, whom Shamita Shetty refers to as her brother, and Rakhi Sawant's spouse Ritesh are being evicted from the show due to a lack of public votes. This is what the inside buzz suggests, but we will have to wait and see.

We have seen that Ritesh and Rajiv have recently been in the news. Rakhi got into a furious disagreement with Ritesh in the previous episode. She even told Tejasswi Prakash that her husband was ignoring her and accused him of having an illicit affair.

Now that there was no elimination in the last Weekend ka Vaar, we can expect double elimination in the coming episode. The makers will eliminate the contestants who have been making the least noise and have not added to the show. Abhijit Bichukale is also said to be in a danger zone but his elimination is not confirmed as of yet.