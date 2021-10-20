Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Reacts To Her Elimination

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was filled with drama. In the sudden mid-week double elimination, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated. They were voted out by the housemates. Many called it unfair elimination as the audience should be deciding this and not the contestants themselves.

Netizens demanded their re-entry into the house and said that Bigg Boss makers were being stupid. After coming out of the house, Donal reacted to her elimination and what she felt about all the contestants.

“Because they had been after me since Day 1, the elimination was completely unfair. There was no one with me because there are so few leaders. They thought that if they didn't follow someone's instructions, they'd be kicked out of the house,” Donal said. She added that this was their plan all along. They knew that she was a strong contender and even the audience was liking her game, that is why they got rid of her.

Donal shared that the real shocker was Vishal, Tejasswi, Karan also taking her name. She didn’t they would be taking her name Karan knew I took part in all the tasks and did well, yet he voted for me. That came as a shock. She termed Vishal as a mastermind and said he is the most toxic one in Bigg Boss 15.

She took Akasa and Simba’s names and said that those two are the ones who actually do nothing in the house and yet they are still there. Well, the public liked me and the contestants knew that. If not for the housemates voting me out, I would have never been eliminated by the public.