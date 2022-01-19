Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Still Angry at Abhijit Bichukale

Devoleena Bhattacharjee refused to meet Abhijit Bichukale's wife, mother, and children when they appeared on Bigg Boss 15 for a family special task, weeks after she had multiple violent fights with him. She stated flatly that she had no desire to meet them.

Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai tried their hardest to persuade Devoleena to meet Abhijit and the other contestants in the house while the family chatted with them. She, on the other hand, rejected and stated that she had no connection to Abhijit and so would not desire to meet his family.

Abhijit's wife tried telling everyone that her husband is not like that. He shouts but he never means any of it. He is not mean to women. She requested everyone to forget everything and leave what happened in Bigg Boss house behind them, once the show is over. She requested everyone to not take his bitter words seriously.

Devoleena has accused Abhijit of continuously seeking kisses despite her refusal during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. They reconnected afterward, and she sobbed as she lamented how people judged her for smiling at his jokes.