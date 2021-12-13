Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai Fight

For a few days, relations between BFFs Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been tense. In the most recent episode of WKV, the two leading ladies on television got into an ugly brawl. During the episode, the contestants were assigned the task of naming the contestant who had destroyed the house's mood over the previous week. Rashami took Devoleena's name, greatly surprising her. She further accused the latter of preventing her from interacting with other VIP members.

It came as a shock seeing the two fight as they have been friends since the previous season that they did together. The situation after this went out of control.

Devoleena got angry, lost her calm, and started shouting at Rashami for her decision. She also accused her of being a phoney and using her. "You're not the Rashami I used to know," she stated. "Tum mein issue hai isliye koi tumse baat nahi karta," claimed the actor.

Everyone has told her that Rashami is not who she appears to be, she added. Devoleena said that she was dumb to have trusted Rashami. Their fight went out of hands as they weren't ready to listen to anybody, not even Farah Khan who was there hosting in place of Salman.