Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Abuses Abhijeet Bichukale

It is very common losing your temper and get into fights in the Bigg Boss house. It is what has been happening in BB15 as well. In the recent episode, we saw how Devoleena Bhattacharjee lost her cool and lashed out at Abhijeet Bichukale.

The actress was angry and dissatisfied with Abhijeet when he formed a partnership with Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, and others to have the 'Ticket to Finale' task, canceled. Devoleena questioned Abhijeet's allegiance to her after Bigg Boss disclosed their scheme. She questioned why he hadn't told her about it. She starts shouting at him.

After a while, Devoleena and Abhijeet got into another verbal fight when she accused him of betraying her. She referred to him as a ku**a and went on to claim that he was unworthy of her friendship. In reaction, the latter questioned why she was accusing him and requested that she refrain from abusing him as well.

She called him ‘K**te se bhi gaya guzra’, ‘Jaanwar se gair guzra’ and more. “Tere jaise dost paalne se accha hai ki main gadhe paal lu, she added.

Things seemed to be coming under control when other housemates intervened but it once again got out of hand when Abhijeet tried poking her. She started shouting again and Abhijeet in anger threw a plate on the floor.