Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Weekly Earnings

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards the grand finale. This week, there was a lot that happened in the Bigg Boss house. The drama and fights between couples continued. Karan and Tejasswi had a huge argument with Rakhi.

In yesterday's episode, Salman slammed the contestants over their behavior. Salman lashed out at Shamita for pushing Rakhi Sawant. Later, Salman questioned Karan over his behavior with Tejasswi. As we all know, Karan was arrogant towards Tejasswi in the ticket to the finale task during which the two got into an ugly spat. Rakhi and Devoleena supported Tejasswi and said that Karan is insecure about Tejasswi becoming the first finalist of the season.

Coming to the weekly earnings of the contestants in the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. As we said before, wild card entry Rashami is the highest paid contestant in the house, followed by Devoleena and Tejasswi. Earlier before the wild card entry, Tejasswi was the highest paid contestant with Rs 10 lakh per week. Karan Kundra is earning Rs 8 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is the only contestant with a VIP ticket in the glass house. There is a buzz going on social media platforms that there will be no elimination this week. Let's wait and watch how far this is true.