Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Rankings After 3rd Week, Check Who Stands Where

Bigg Boss 15 is always grabbing the headlines for some reason or the other. It’s known that Bigg Boss Hindi witnesses more drama than any other language. No wonder it evinces such interest from the viewers.

The show always manages to break the TRP charts and the show makers plan interesting content to ensure maximum entertainment to the audience.

Another weekend ke vaar is here and nominated contestants include Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Miesha Iyer.

As per the audience, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are said to be in the danger zone. The chances of one of them getting eliminated is higher.

The reason could be their love track in the house, which is getting worse each day and viewers are not interested to see their romance in the anymore.

When it comes to ranking of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house, each contestant is giving their best to sustain longer in the glass house. They are playing their individual game rather than depending on others or influencing others. Do you want to know the positions and current standings of the contestants, then check this out.

1. Karan Kundra

2. Tejasswi Prakash

3. Prathik Sehajpal

4. Shamita Shetty

5. Jay

6. Umar Riaz

7. Vishal

8. Nishath

9. Ieshaan Sehgaal

10. Miesha Iyer