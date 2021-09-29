Bigg Boss 15 Contestants With Highest Followers On Social Media
Bigg Boss 15, one of the most controversial reality shows is going to start on October 2nd, 2021. Salman Khan is the host of the show. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is 'Jungle Theme'. The new format of the show has already excited the fans and they are waiting to witness the show. It is said that the contestants have to survive in the jungle first and then they will enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. According to the reports, the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss is going to be for five months. However, there is no official information regarding this.
Coming to the contestants of the show, we are hearing the names of a few contestants and they all enjoy an incredible fan following on Instagram.
Here is the list of contestants who have the highest fan followers on Instagram.
Tejasswi Prakash — 2.9 million
Shamita Shetty — 2.8 million
Karan Kundra — 2.3 million
Afsana Khan — 1.3 million
Donal Bisht — 1 million
Miesha Iyer — 708k
Pratik Sehajpal — 389k
Akasa Singh — 384k
Umar Riaz — 362k
Simba Nagpal — 253k
Nishant Bhat — 211k
Vishal Kotian — 156k