Bigg Boss 15 Contestants With Highest Followers On Social Media

Bigg Boss 15, one of the most controversial reality shows is going to start on October 2nd, 2021. Salman Khan is the host of the show. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss is 'Jungle Theme'. The new format of the show has already excited the fans and they are waiting to witness the show. It is said that the contestants have to survive in the jungle first and then they will enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. According to the reports, the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss is going to be for five months. However, there is no official information regarding this.

Coming to the contestants of the show, we are hearing the names of a few contestants and they all enjoy an incredible fan following on Instagram.

Here is the list of contestants who have the highest fan followers on Instagram.

Tejasswi Prakash — 2.9 million

Shamita Shetty — 2.8 million

Karan Kundra — 2.3 million

Afsana Khan — 1.3 million

Donal Bisht — 1 million

Miesha Iyer — 708k

Pratik Sehajpal — 389k

Akasa Singh — 384k

Umar Riaz — 362k

Simba Nagpal — 253k

Nishant Bhat — 211k

Vishal Kotian — 156k