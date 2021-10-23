Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Enter The Main House, Winner Prize Money Zero

Finally, all the contestants have entered the main house in Bigg Boss 15. The junglewasi and gharwasi concept was dragged out enough and the audience was starting to lose interest in the show. Many tasks were held where the junglewasis tried to enter the main house but most of it ended in violent fights and arguments.

Now after much waiting and drama, the contestants have finally entered the main house. This didn’t happen easily. The contestants had to give up prize money for it. Contestants were ready to give money from their own pockets.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra proposed to give Rs. 3.5 lakh each from their pocket to the winner. They got the ticket and entered the main house. Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian then gave Rs. 8 lakh that is Rs. 4 lakh each.

In the end, Bigg Boss gave the remaining contestants an offer. Everyone can enter the house if they agree on deducting some amount from the prize money. It was not a small amount. They gave up Rs. 25 lakh from Bigg Boss 15 winner’s prize money and entered the house. Now the prize money is zero. It's like the winner gets nothing but the trophy.

This is how it is now and there will be no change to this. It will be interesting to see what happens next and what twists the makers have planned.