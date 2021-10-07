Bigg Boss 15: Contestants in Danger Zone

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has started and soon we will have the first elimination. As many of you must have seen, in the very first week itself we have all the contestants in nomination. After a violent fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal, Bigg Boss nominated all the Junglewasis as a punishment.

During the fight, Pratik got extremely angry and broke the glass window. Bigg Boss punished the Junglewasis for it and nominated all of them, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik from Bigg Boss OTT did not get nominated even when it was Pratik who caused the damage.

Many called it an unfair decision and complained saying they shouldn’t have to suffer due to him. So as we can see, Miesha Iyer, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Afshana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaam Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff and Akasa Singh are in the nominations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Nominated Contestants This Week

Among them, we know that contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, will not get evicted. They have a powerful fanbase and are also the top celebrities of this season.

From the rest of them, we did not see all the contestants play their game as it has been only 4-5 days and not everyone was seen on the camera. The audience is guessing that the first contestant to get eliminated could be Sahil Shroff or Simba Nagpal. Well, we will get the result on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Till then the suspense remains.