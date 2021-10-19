Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Current Positions, Check Where do They Stand
There's no denying the fact Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. It's been two weeks since the show went on air. A few contestants are yet to settle down in the house.
Last night, Bigg Boss makers skipped the elimination part because there was no elimination in the house. All the nominated contestants got another chance to be in the house to prove themselves.
Looking at the contestants' performance in the house, Netizens have declared the current position of the contestants in the house. Here's the list for you. Check out what your favorite contestant's position is as of now.
Karan Kundrra
PratikSehajpal
Nishant
UmarRiaz
VishalKotian
ShamitaShetty.
JayBhanushali
TejasswiPrakash
AfsanaKhan
VidhiPandya
IeshaanSehgal
AkasaSingh
DonalBisht
MieshaIyer
SimbaNagpal