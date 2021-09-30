Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Umar Riaz Rejected BB OTT Offer

Before Bigg Boss 15, the OTT version of it aired on Voot. It was a short 6-week special with fewer contestants and double elimination most of the time. Many celebrities rejected the offer to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Among them, was also Umar Riaz.

Umar will be coming to Bigg Boss 15 but as it turns out, he was first offered Bigg Boss OTT and he rejected it. He has been under quarantine for almost a week now and addressed the fans on Instagram live. It was during the live that he mentioned being offered BB OTT.

All the contestants have to be under quarantine for few days as a precaution for Covid19 before they enter the Bigg Boss house. Umar will be entering tomorrow. The latest buzz is that Umar will be seen with his brother Asim Riaz during the grand premiere episode. Asim was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. His popularity grew during the season.

Fans will be excited to see both the brothers together on-screen. Although Asim’s appearance is going to be short, it will surely get the fans excited.

Salman Khan is back to host the show. Bigg Boss 15 starts on October 3 on Colors TV channel.