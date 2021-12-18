Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant is Second Finalist

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards the grand finale. The show is getting interesting as the days are passing and the equations between contestants are also changing. Umar Riaz is becoming strong each day and impressing the audience with his good behavior in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Umar Riaz is not only a favorite contestant for the audience, but he has also won the hearts of housemates. According to the buzz on social media platforms, Umar is topping the charts in voting polls. Pratik Sehajpal is in the second place, so we can say that Karan or Tejasswi are facing stiff competition.

If one were to go by the analysis on social media, we can say that Umar could become the second contestant to win the finale ticket. Rakhi Sawant who entered the house via wild card entry is entertaining the viewers with her comedy and high drama with other contestants including her husband Ritesh. Rakhi Sawant is the first contestant in the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house to win the finale ticket. On the other hand, netizens predict that Umar and Pratik will reach the grand finale week. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.