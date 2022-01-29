Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant Might Beat Tejasswi Prakash in The Finale

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer. Every time there is a lot of buzz regarding Bigg Boss. This season is no exception, and fans are making a lot of noise. We've been hearing about TejRan's enthusiasm in the BB15 house for the past two days. Will Tejasswi Prakash be beaten by Pratik Sehajpal, or will Karan Kundrra take the winner's trophy? There are a lot of burning questions.

As per the audience suggestions and guess, Tejasswi and Karan will be the top 2 contestants of this season. But there might also be another contestant who will sweep his way in the top 2. It is none other than Pratik Sehajpal. There are rumors that this OTTian might be in the top 2 alongside Karan Kundrra.

The chances of Pratik winning might be low but him being in the top is high. Plus, many are guessing there might be one from OTT and one from Bigg Boss 15. This is just a guess from the Bigg Boss 15 viewers.

As per rumors, buzz, and predictions, many are saying that Pratik Sehajpal will be in the top 2 along Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be top 3. Nishant Bhat will walk out with the briefcase. This is how the finale will pan out.

We must wait for the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to air. The winner announcement will be happening on Sunday’s episode.