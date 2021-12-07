Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant To Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar

On Bigg Boss 15, as we all know, the wild card contestants are safe for the time being. As a result, the contestants who have been in the show since the beginning will be nominated this week. This week's nominees are Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

Among these, fans have suggested that Nishant Bhat will be eliminated. Nishant is getting a good number of votes but not compared to others on the nomination list. This might be the end of his journey. He started from Bigg Boss OTT and now will be evicted in the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Anything can happen as last week we saw Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian eliminated out of nowhere. The makers are trying everything to get back the TRP, so there can be a shocking eviction this week as well.

We will have to wait till the weekend episode to see who gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 15.