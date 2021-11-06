Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant To Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar

It is Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 and that means bashing from Salman Khan and elimination. Already fans have predicted a shocking eviction this week and judging by the voting trend, that might as well be true.

They think Miesha Iyer should be eliminated this week because she hasn't done anything in the last two weeks. At the very least, Ieshaan Sehgal has contributed to the tasks. But in the end, it is both of them who are literally not providing any content to the Bigg Boss audience except for romance.

Today is Saturday, that is Weekend ka Vaar and will bring an elimination. Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Miesha Iyer are nominated this week. Among them, one will get eliminated.

For now, we do not know who will get eliminated but the speculations are suggesting Simba Nagpal. Miesha will not get evicted as her romance thing is going strong but she will get eliminated sometime soon as it is not entertaining the audience enough.