Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant To Get Eliminated in Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

Nominations on Bigg Boss 15 ended some time ago and this week we have some big names on the list. These contestants are the ones who are considered the top contenders, so elimination of a few of them seems unlikely.

Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Simba Nagpal and Miesha Iyer are nominated this week. Now if we check from these, there are a few top names. We know that Karan Kundrra, Shamita is not getting eliminated. As Ieshaan and Miesha’s love track is going on, these two getting eliminated is also unlikely.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Nominations Change, Check New List Here

Many kept suggesting that makers were strategically planning to remove Umar. Portray him as the weaker contestant and then he gets eliminated. But the one who is getting fewer votes is not him.

As per the voting trends, Simba Nagpal is getting fewer votes. He is in the danger zone. Bigg Boss fans have not been liking his game and kept saying that he hasn’t contributed much till now. Most of the time, he is spotted sleeping and not enthusiastically performing the tasks.

If the voting trend and makers' planning is to be believed, then Simba could be eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 in the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode. But we will only know for sure once the episode airs.