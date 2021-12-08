Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant Becomes The First Confirmed Finalist

There is a lot going on in Bigg Boss 15 right now. From wild card contestants, VIP and non-VIP division, the ticket to finale task and a lot more, makers are leaving no chance to get the audience hooked. Now there is another exciting news coming from inside the house.

As we saw in the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to finale task but it left everyone in shock. Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit and Rashami Desai are eligible to participate in the task and not the non-VIP members.

Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia cannot take part in the task.

Non-VIPs had to support a VIP contestant in order to make him or her, Bigg Boss 15’s first finalist. As a result, the house was split up into two groups. Rashami Desai's team consisted of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal made up the second squad, which was battling for Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

In the end, it came down to Devoleena and Rakhi where the latter won becoming the first finalist of BB15. She is now in the top but we do not know if it will be top 5 or it is just for the finale week.