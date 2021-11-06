Bigg Boss 15 Contesants Umar, Miesha Daily Earnings

Umar Riaz, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant, has been on the internet ever since he had a fight with Simba Nagpal. Immediately after the incident, Umar became the captain of the Bigg Boss Hindi house, which made him go viral on social media.

Now, the Bigg Boss audience are eager to know more about Umar Riaz. As per the recent reports, it is claimed that Umar has been charging Rs.40,000 per day, which comes to approximately Rs.3 lakh per week.

Besides Umar, Miesha Iyer, known for her romance with her boyfriend, who has been in the headlines since day one, is also receiving a bomb amount as remuneration. As per the latest buzz, Miesha is getting Rs 2 lakh per week.

Like every year, this year’s house is also full of romance and fights going on together. One or the other contestant keeps becoming the target of others. After Simba gets physical with Umar and throws him in the swimming pool, Evict Simba Now has been trending on Twitter.

Coming to the nominated contestants this week, Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan, and Simba Nagpal are on the list for eliminations.