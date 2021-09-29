Bigg Boss 15 Complete List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss 15 is going to start soon... Yes! The show is all set to premiere on October 2nd at 9.30 PM on Colors. Not only the fans of the Bigg Boss show but also others are eagerly waiting for the show. We all know that it is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss 15 has come out, we are hearing about the participants of Bigg Boss 15. In the recently released promo, the makers of the show have already given a glimpse of four contestants who are going to enter the house.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss show. Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt are other confirmed contestants of the show.

According to the reports, here is the confirmed and final contestants list.

Karan Kundrra

Simba Nagpal

Donal Bisht

Tejasswi Prakash

Pratik Sehajpal

Vishal Kotian

Sahil Shroff

Miesha Iyer

Shamita Shetty

Nishant Bhat

Umar Riaz

Afsana Khan

Akasa Singh

Ritiesh

To know the confirmed contestants of BB 15 house, we have to wait till this weekend.

