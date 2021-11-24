Bigg Boss 15 Coffin Elimination Theme Gets Slack From Viewers

A recent promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 left the fans in shock. The theme of the new episode which also brings in a shocking elimination is a bit over the top. In the promo, Bigg Boss announced that anyone who gets eliminated now will be taken out in a coffin.

It wasn’t long since the promo dropped and the fans called out the show makers for their concept. Bigg Boss 15's Twitter account released a promo on Tuesday with the caption, "Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan?"

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and others are seen debating who should be ousted in the promo. "Eliminate the strongest," Karan stated, but Shamita added, "I can't let Neha Bhasin go." Rajiv Adatia is seen sobbing. Contestants can be seen pushing a coffin towards the exit door.

Bigg Boss fans were left in shock as they saw the promo. Many said that this was a bit extreme and the concept is ridiculous. Bringing a coffin for elimination is outrageous.

Wait why does the promo have a coffin? That was sort of insensitive as a prop? Bigg Boss we already had COVID plz don’t use such props like this :( be careful on what props you are using on set. We know it was used for elimination but no ⚰️ 😥😥 #biggboss15 — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 23, 2021

I understand shows are over-dramatized to make them look aesthetically pleasing.

BUT SENDING SOMEONE OUT IN A COFFIN?? UTTER INSESITIVITY. This should not have been shown in national television. What creativity is this?@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #TejRan #BiggBoss15 — NupurS (@SunnyCutie1234) November 22, 2021