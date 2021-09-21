Bigg Boss 15: Check How First Confirmed Contestant is Enjoying His Quarantine Period

Salman Khan will be back very soon to brighten up the small screen with the popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show is all set to premiere on October 2. All show lovers would be able to meet the contestants of the show on that day.

The names of many popular celebrities from TV and movies have been doing the rounds as contestants for a while.

Here is the list of Bigg Boss 15 contestants who are likely to get locked up inside the house. Fans will get to see their real personalities during their stay in the house.

In Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up of the show. The buzz on social media suggests that Nishant Bhatt will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house.

Currently, Nishant Bhatt is said to be Quarantined along with other contestants at a luxury hotel. Some of his pictures from the hotel are widely being circulated on social media.

There's no official confirmation where Nishant Bhatt is really part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. We have to wait till Salman Khan introduces all the BB15 participants in the Bigg Boss 15 Grand launch episode.

