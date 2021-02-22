Bigg Boss 15 Champions Special: Winners From Seasons 1 To 14

After the end of Bigg Boss 14, speculations for season 15 are already making rounds. During the Grand Finale of BB14, host Salman Khan already announced the next season and said that the Bigg Boss house will wait until new contestants enter it.

Rubina Dilaik became the winner of Bigg Boss 14 while Rahul Vaidya became the runner up. It was a season with many ups and downs. There was a point where the viewers could predict everything and there was no excitement left in the show.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14, Runner Up is Rahul Vaidya

In the final weeks, it became pretty evident that Rubina Dilaik will be winning the competition and viewers were prepared for it. 22 contestants entered the house in the beginning and battled it out for 20 weeks. The challengers came and gave a new twist to the show.

Now we all know that Bigg Boss will be back with another season and to make things interesting, we have a suggestion. How about a “Champions Special” with all the winners. Bigg Boss can get all the winners from Seasons 1 to 14. These winners will again become contestants and battle it out to know who the Ultimate Champion is.

Starting right from Season 1 winner Rahul Roy to season 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik, everyone in the house for season 15 ready to fight and become the Champion.

Also Read: A Look At Winners From Seasons 1 To 13, Prize Money

To make things interesting and fun, they can bring in the runner ups as the challengers or Wild card entry. As there will be too many contestants, few best runner ups can be chosen to enter as Wild card. There are many runner ups like Rahul Vaidya, Asim Riaz who are loved by the fans. The viewers would love to see these contestants making an entry as Wild cards or few of them entering since the beginning.

A list of Winners from Season 1 to 14 and our contestants for Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 1 - Rahul Roy

Bigg Boss 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

Bigg Boss 3 - Vindu Dara Singh

Bigg Boss 4 - Shweta Tiwari

Bigg Boss 5 - Juhi Parmar

Bigg Boss 6 - Urvashi Dholakia

Bigg Boss 7 - Gauhar Khan

Bigg Boss 8 - Gautam Gulati

Bigg Boss 9 - Prince Narula

Bigg Boss 10 - Manveer Kumar Baisoya

Bigg Boss 11 - Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 12 - Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss 13 - Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 - Rubina Dilaik

After a season filled with ups and downs, this concept might be loved by the viewers. What do you think?