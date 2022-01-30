Bigg Boss 15 Buzz: Top Contestant Eliminated

The shoot for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is on and it is a star-studded event. There is a lot going on now and contestants are tense. The fans are waiting for the announcement of the winner of the season. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal are the top 5 of the season. As you can see we have three OTTians and 2 from BB15.

Fans are waiting for an announcement to come from the insiders. The buzz and sources information is suggesting that Karan Kundrra has been evicted. The initial news was that Nishant Bhat walked out with the briefcase giving us the Top 4 of the season.

Now the latest news is that Karan Kundrra has been eliminated. But this is just a rumor and many are also taking Shamita Shetty’s name. Her name is rather at the top for the contestant who will get eliminated. The top 3 will be Pratik, Karan, and Tejasswi, many are suggesting.

In part 1 of the grand finale, Rashami Desai was evicted and we got the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 15. The eagerness is on high and everyone is waiting to know who will win the show. As per the voting, Karan is in the top 2, so his early elimination is unlikely. We now wait for only a few more hours to know who the winner of Bigg Boss 15 will be.