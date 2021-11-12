Bigg Boss 15 Audience Bored Of TejRan FAKE Romance

Viewers of Bigg Boss 15 are angry and bored of the show. There is no new twist or drama. Everything is predictable, even the evictions. The romance especially seems forced and not true at all. Earlier it was love between Miesha Iye and Ieshaan Sehgal, and now it is Tejran.

The audience is bored of this so-called romance. Now that the lovebirds Miesha and Ieshaan have been eliminated, the viewers have to deal with another couple in the BB15 house. It is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The romance between these two is seemingly going on full force. Earlier Karan shared that he probably has a crush on Tejasswi.

It might be a forced romance for TRP and to get the audience rooting for them. But even this is not working out as the show has become boring. The low TRPs are an indication of that.

The fans are sharing their opinion on Twitter and have urged the makers to stop this or eliminate at least one of them so that they will not have to see this drama anymore. Similar request fans had earlier with the lovebirds too and now that they are gone, Bigg Boss fans are waiting for another couple elimination.