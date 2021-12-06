Bigg Boss 15: Are Makers Biased Towards Karan Kundrra?

Karan Kundrra was the top contestant in starting weeks and was a fan favorite. During the first several weeks, the actor was all serious. However, he pretty much lost track and the reason for it is his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He keeps losing his cool and gets physical more often now.

We saw in the recent episodes how Karan got violent and choke slammed Pratik Sehajpal to the ground. Salman Khan gave him a warning and the matter got over there. But a similar incident happened again where Karan ran towards Pratik and started pushing him. Once again the host left him with a warning.

Fights and getting physical during arguments are pretty common in Bigg Boss house. We see it every day in BB15 but the contestant is also then reprimanded for that. But fans feel that this has not really been the case so much in the current season.

In previous seasons, contestants have been eliminated for even less violent actions but this time there is no substantial punishment for violence.

What Karan has been doing, getting violent and everything, had it been anyone else, he or she would have gotten eliminated but Karan is still here. The makers are clearly biased and are not eliminating him even though he committed such a mistake multiple times.