Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar Rejects Rumors Of Entering The Show

For the past few days rumors have been making rounds that Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar was approached for Bigg Boss 15. It was said that she will enter the show as a wild card contestant and is being paid a huge sum for that.

As her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra is already in the show, everyone was wondering about how these two will react to each other. But Anusha has finally opened up regarding this news and shared her thoughts in a long post on Instagram. She rejected the rumors of her entering Bigg Boss 15 and said to stop with all such news about her.

“So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some pages in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of,” she wrote in her post.

Furthermore, she added that “I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don't need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy, the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness.”

Talking about Bigg Boss 15 and Karan Kundrra, his game is being appreciated by the viewers. They like his diplomatic side and are constantly praising him.