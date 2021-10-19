Bigg Boss 15: All The Main House Contestants Eliminated?

Last week there was no elimination on Bigg Boss 15. Nominations and voting took place but no one was eliminated. But looks like this week has made up for it with too many shocking twists.

As you all remember Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian were the first four contestants to enter the main house from the jungle. They won the task and officially shifted to the main house where only BB OTT contestants were staying.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat had access to certain privileges by staying in the main house. Junglewasi were nominated for eviction but not the contestants of the main house. They had access to all the facilities. That is why everyone from the jungle area was eager to win the task and enter the main house. This opportunity came for the four junglewasi but we can say that they wasted it.

Looking at the behavior of all the contestants, their constant fights and physical violence, Bigg Boss punished everyone including the main house players. As a punishment, all the main house contestants including the Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT contestants were sent to the jungle.

Everyone is now a junglewasi and the main house will be locked. That means no special privileges or safety from nominations for anyone. It will be interesting to see what happens next on Bigg Boss 15.