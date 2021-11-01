Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh Wants This Contestant To Win

Akasa Singh made many revelations after coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. She was eliminated from the show last night during the Weekend ka Vaar episode. She was nominated along with Simba Nagpal and Vishal Kotian. In the end, it was Akasa who got eliminated.

In a recent interview after getting eliminated, Akasa made some comments about her stay in the BB15 house. “I'm not certain how to play dirty games or scream at others when it's not necessary. If I'd played my game with my head rather than my heart and emotions, I could have kept going. Lacking in the ability to deceive or fool others. I didn't feel at ease within the house.”

On being asked who she wants to see as winner of Bigg Boss 15, she took Pratik’s name. “Pratik should win, in my opinion. He is the only one who deserves the trophy because he gives his all in every task and plays the game with entire dedication. Karan, who has demonstrated his leadership qualities, is a close second.”

Before Akasa Singh, Sahil Shroff, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya were eliminated. The rumors suggest a new wild card entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house.