Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh To Get Eliminated This Week?

Colors controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been going well and we already had the first elimination of the house. Sahil Shroff was evicted during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode and now we are already back with the Week 2 nominations.

This week 6 Junglewasis have been nominated. They are Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht. Now among these, one will get evicted in the coming weekend episode. The audience has started voting and is trying to save their favorite one. But, in the end, the contestant with the least number of votes will get evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

For now, the viewers are speculating on Akasa Singh’s name. BB15 fans are suggesting her name and have said that she hasn’t done much in Week 1. She is weaker when compared to others on the nomination list. So if we compare it to others in the nominations, Akasa has higher chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 in week 2.

Comparing her game with others in Bigg Boss, we can say that the other Junglewasis is on the audience’s radar. For whatever reason, be it your love track in Bigg Boss house or entertaining one-liners or simply getting into fights, others have done at least something in Week 1 and managed to be seen.

We will not know for sure. Akasa Singh gets eliminated or not will be confirmed during the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.