Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Out Of The Show

After allegedly attempting to harm herself with a knife, Afsana Khan was reportedly removed from Bigg Boss 15. According to the clip in the recent episode, Afsana loses her cool after failing the VIP access task and attempts self-harm. Many have said that this is not the reason and she was taken out for a check-up for her mental health but her fate in the house is still unknown.

On this, there are a variety of viewpoints. According to another story, she was not eliminated but went out for a few days due to health issues as she suffered a panic attack. Many have suggested that she will not be coming back now.

This is not going to be fair to other contestants. At least Bigg Boss should nominate her and give a fair chance to all. For now, Afsana is out of the show and we do not know if she will be coming back or not.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Will Afsana Come back or not? For now, the audience is waiting to see the nominations and voting trends to understand who goes out of the house this week.